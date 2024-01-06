Allegheny County police safely locate 17-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was dropped off at closed school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Police Department has safely located missing 17-year-old Kayla Durler, according to a social post on X, formerly Twitter.

Durler is being evaluated by medics, but appears to be okay, police added.

UPDATE: Kayla Durler has been found safe in downtown Pittsburgh. She is currently being evaluated by medics, but appears to be okay. Thank you to everyone who shared and helped us throughout this search. pic.twitter.com/7z2c4OvIaG — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) January 6, 2024

Original story below.

Stowe Township police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl with Down syndrome who is missing after a bus dropped her off at school on Friday even though it was closed for the day.

Police are looking for Kayla Durler, who was last seen wearing a green coat, pink shoes, maroon pants, a purple backpack and a black knit beanie cap. Investigators said she was dropped off at Sto-Rox High School around 7 a.m. on Friday. The district said the school was closed on Friday after an odor was detected on Thursday evening.

In a social media post around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Allegheny County police provided an updated photo of Durler getting off a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus at Stanwix Street in Downtown Pittsburgh around 10:15 a.m. Allegheny County police said they're helping with the search.

#PleaseShare: County Police are assisting in the search for 17-year-old Kayla Durler from Stowe Township. This is an updated photo showing Kayla getting off a PRT bus on Stanwix St downtown at 10:15 am. Please call 9-1-1 w/ info.



Additional Details: https://t.co/FAjRd36R1x pic.twitter.com/9FgzVFS0VZ — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) January 6, 2024

The Pennsylvania State Police said in a post on social media around 10 p.m. on Friday that Durler was last seen in Market Square at approximately 10 a.m.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Allegheny County Police Department is looking for Kayla Durler. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/gNiOr3agI5 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 6, 2024

The Sto-Rox School District issued a statement saying it's working with law enforcement to find a student with a disability who was dropped off at the school by ABC Transit.

The district said Durler was last seen at a nearby bus stop around 10 a.m. Video shows her getting on a Port Authority bus at Broadway and Dale Street.

"As we communicated to ABC Transit on Thursday night, classes at the Jr./Sr. High School were scheduled to be conducted virtually on Friday," the district said in a statement. "We are still trying to ascertain why this student was dropped off and not taken directly home. Sto-Rox School District takes the safety and security of students extremely seriously. Once administrators learned about this situation we immediately contacted law enforcement and started working with them to locate the student in question."

Sto-Rox Jr./Sr. High School was learning remotely Friday because the district said there was an odor in the athletic and music wing. No gas was detected during an inspection, but the district moved grades 7-12 to virtual learning.

Professional and volunteer groups are conducting searches across the region for the teenager. Lower Kiski Search and Rescue said they along with members from Air Search Rescue Canine Division, Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group, and Pennsylvania Wilderness Search and Rescue have assisted local police departments.

Those who know Durler told KDKA she is a very friendly, loving, and funny young lady, and hope she is found safely.

KDKA reached out to ABC Transit for comment, but has not heard back at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stowe Township Police Department at 412-331-4043, Allegheny County police at 833-255-8477 or call 911.