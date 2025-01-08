Missing Pittsburgh man found dead 1 month later

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man who had been missing for more than a month has been found dead, police said.

On Dec. 30, Pittsburgh police's special victims unit asked for help finding 42-year-old Kurt Ross, who investigators said had last been seen in the West End area on Dec. 5. Police said he may have been in need of medical assistance.

In an update on Wednesday, police said Ross had been found dead on Jan. 6.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Ross was found dead at the scene on Woodville Avenue in Pittsburgh. His cause and manner of death haven't been released yet.

Police didn't release any other details.