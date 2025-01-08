Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing Pittsburgh man found dead 1 month later

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man who had been missing for more than a month has been found dead, police said. 

On Dec. 30, Pittsburgh police's special victims unit asked for help finding 42-year-old Kurt Ross, who investigators said had last been seen in the West End area on Dec. 5. Police said he may have been in need of medical assistance. 

In an update on Wednesday, police said Ross had been found dead on Jan. 6. 

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Ross was found dead  at the scene on Woodville Avenue in Pittsburgh. His cause and manner of death haven't been released yet.

Police didn't release any other details. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.