Missing Harmony man found in river remembered as 'caring,' loving father

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - National search and recovery dive teams found the body of a missing Harmony man in one of 100 vehicles they located in the Allegheny River.

Sierra Reynolds was friends with 54-year-old Tod DiMinno for 15 years.

"He's one of the most caring people I've ever met," said Reynolds as she sat along the North Shore Monday morning to grieve. "One of the most interesting characters."

(Photo Credit: Dean Catalano)

They met at his gift shop, Harmony Emporium, in Harmony. She said the last time she saw him was on Sept. 28, the day he went missing.

"I brought him coffee," said Reynolds. "I hadn't seen him in a while before that. I'm glad I went."

DiMinno was found dead on Saturday in his car in the Allegheny River about 30 yards from the Mister Rogers statue.

Search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose and Chaos Divers along with Pittsburgh first responders discovered him after they found 100 vehicles in the river using their sonar technology.

"Todd was fascinated with the three rivers connecting and loved Mister Rogers," said Reynolds. "This isn't how we wanted him to be found, but honestly we have the closure and they're amazing for what they do."

"We do this to provide answers for families, and anytime we can do that, it's a huge win for us and the families," said Doug Bishop, who is the lead diver for Adventures With Purpose. "To not know where your loved one is at, it's a nightmare. That's why we do what we do."

Reynolds said DiMinno was a great friend but an even greater father to his young daughter, who always brought a smile to his face. She said she wants him to know "just how loved and how special he is and how all of his friends are going to keep his spirit alive at a high altitude for the rest of our lives."

Bishop said this marks the 26th case Adventures with Purpose solved in two years.

Friends are holding a celebration of life ceremony for DiMinno on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. next to his business in Harmony.