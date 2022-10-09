Helping families find closure: Dive team searches for information on missing person cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Specializing in cold cases that involve missing people and missing vehicles, Doug Bishop and Jacon Grubbs travel across the United States to bring families with missing loved ones, answers.

"This makes the 26th case we were able to bring answers to in two years," Bishop said.

The pair zeroed in on two local missing persons cases here in Pittsburgh and have been using sonar technology in the Allegheny River in hopes to find clues.

"We were in the area working the 70-year-old Janet Walsh missing out of Shaler Township," Bishop said. "A little bit over a year ago as well as 78 y/o Bunny Lee who disappeared in 2013. Both having vehicles."

Seventy-two hours into their search, they said they found a car 30 yards from the river bank near the Mister Rogers statue.

"We were in the area doing our scans when we located the vehicle here behind [Acrisure Stadium]," Bishop explained. " We were able to determine that in fact, it belonged to a missing persons case."

Bishop said this is what they do, they help families find closure.

"There's a family that now has answers and that's really what we're here for," he said. "To provide answers for families when they have missing loved ones."

The search still continues for the 70-year-old Walsh, who is one of the two missing persons the dive team was looking for. Walsh was reported missing in January 2020 after she didn't show up for dinner plans with her daughter.

Her cell phone was found inside her home but her car, a 2018 Chevy Trax, was also missing.

The team is also looking for new information on the disappearance of 78-year-old Bunnie Lee.

Lee was last seen outside his home in Homewood in 2013.

He suffers from dementia and police said his vehicle, a 2004 gray Mazada, is also missing.