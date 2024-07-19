Police in Pittsburgh area looking for missing 9-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in the Pittsburgh area are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl from Braddock Borough.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a post on social media that 9-year-old Lena Pham was last seen in the 200 block of Third St. in Braddock around 10 p.m. on Thursday. State police said she may be "at special risk of harm or injury."

ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP PITTSBURGH is searching for Lena PHAM. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/K7AUAgxcc8 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 19, 2024

Officials said the young girl may be in a black sedan with her mother, Trang Dang. State police did not provide a make or model of the vehicle.

Pham is described by law enforcement as being 4-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black lettering, black shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 412-299-1607.