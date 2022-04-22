Watch CBS News

Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 15-year-old Brandon Walton Jr.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Brandon Walton Jr. was last seen in Arlington on March 31, police said. He is described by police as 5-foot-8 with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pants. 

Call the police at 412-323-7141 with any information.

