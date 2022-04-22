Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 15-year-old Brandon Walton Jr.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Brandon Walton Jr. was last seen in Arlington on March 31, police said. He is described by police as 5-foot-8 with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pants.
Call the police at 412-323-7141 with any information.
