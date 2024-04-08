Miranda Lambert's foundation donates $10,000 to West Virginia animal shelter damaged by U-Haul truck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country music star Miranda Lambert's foundation donated $10,000 to an animal shelter in West Virginia.

On March 27, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said in a Facebook post that the driver of a U-Haul truck smashed through its wall.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association was heavily damaged after a U-Haul rammed into the side of the building, leaving over 100 dogs in urgent need of foster homes. (Photo: Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association/Facebook)

The crash forced the animal shelter to issue an urgent plea for help as over 100 dogs needed foster homes. One dog was injured during the crash but is expected to be OK, the shelter said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said Lambert's MuttNation donated the money to help with the cleanup work.

"This donation came in the day after the Uhaul crash to support our efforts as we figure things out," the post said. "We are so grateful to so many coming forward to help our shelter. So many good things have come from a tragedy. Thank you!"

Of the 195 animals sent to foster since the crash, 114 have been adopted, reclaimed or taken to a rescue.

"This wouldn't be possible without our community, and we continue to be so grateful and amazed by this outpouring of support," the foundation said in a Facebook post on April 5.

According to its website, MuttNation was founded in 2009 and has a mission to "promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter; and educate the public about the benefits of these actions."