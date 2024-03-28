West Virginia animal shelter heavily damaged after U-Haul truck rams into building

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (KDKA) -- A U-Haul truck smashed through the wall of an animal shelter in West Virginia, leading to an urgent plea for help as over 100 dogs needed foster homes.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association posted a photo to Facebook of the truck jammed through the wall of their shelter, saying at the time, it was the only thing holding the side of their building up, creating "a very serious safety hazard" for the dogs in their kennels.

Amazingly, most of the dogs inside were fine. One dog was injured but is expected to be OK, the shelter said.

EMERGENCY PLEASE SHARE 🚨 This morning as we were cleaning, a U-Haul drove into the side of our building 😭 All of our... Posted by Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

After the crash on Wednesday, the shelter put out an urgent call for help on Facebook, saying it needed as many fosters as possible. "It quite literally boils down to the safety of our animals," the rescue wrote. The post was shared more than 6,000 times.

In a later update, they said they had moved 146 dogs into foster care but had a few left. They said the community stepped up to help, and while they're still in shock, "the animals are safe, and that's what matters."

Crews responded to the scene to get the U-Haul out and stabilize the building. The shelter said it's been in contact with its insurance company.