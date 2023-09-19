Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick leaves game against Browns with chest injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick left Monday's game against the Browns with a chest injury.

The star defensive player left the game in the third quarter after tackling Browns running back Jerome Ford. He was taken to the locker room, according to KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh.

Minkah Fitzpatrick headed to Steelers locker room @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 19, 2023

The Steelers said he is out and will not return.

UPDATE: Fitzpatrick has been ruled OUT for the rest of tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 19, 2023

Elandon Roberts also suffered a neck injury, but he returned to the game.

Earlier in the game, Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field after a knee injury.