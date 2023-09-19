Watch CBS News
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick leaves game against Browns with chest injury

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick left Monday's game against the Browns with a chest injury.

The star defensive player left the game in the third quarter after tackling Browns running back Jerome Ford. He was taken to the locker room, according to KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh.

The Steelers said he is out and will not return.

Elandon Roberts also suffered a neck injury, but he returned to the game. 

Earlier in the game, Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field after a knee injury.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 10:41 PM

