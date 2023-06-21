Watch CBS News
Local News

Millvale Borough Police Department warning residents of car thefts

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Millvale Borough Police Department has sent a warning to its residents: Be on the lookout for car thieves.

PSA: Residents, please be aware that in surrounding communities we have been seeing an influx of vehicles being stolen...

Posted by Millvale Borough Police Department on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

In a Facebook post, the department noted an "influx of vehicles being stolen due to keys or key fobs being left in unlocked vehicles." 

Residents are advised to regularly lock their vehicles, set the car alarm if applicable, keep valuables out of sight, and not leave spare keys inside the vehicle.

If suspicious or criminal activity is seen, call 911.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 8:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.