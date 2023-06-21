Millvale Borough Police Department warning residents of car thefts
MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Millvale Borough Police Department has sent a warning to its residents: Be on the lookout for car thieves.
In a Facebook post, the department noted an "influx of vehicles being stolen due to keys or key fobs being left in unlocked vehicles."
Residents are advised to regularly lock their vehicles, set the car alarm if applicable, keep valuables out of sight, and not leave spare keys inside the vehicle.
If suspicious or criminal activity is seen, call 911.
