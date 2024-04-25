Watch CBS News
Local News

Millie's Homemade Ice Cream offering one-day "Pink Lightning" flavor after lightning strike

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Like a bolt of lightning, it will be here and gone in a flash! 

Millie's Homemade Ice Cream announced that today, and today only while supplies last, they'll be offering customers an "electrifying" new flavor. 

Today, they'll be offering Pink Lightning, a pink lemonade ice cream with a sweet strawberry ripple served with a side of Pop Rocks. 

Millie's is offering the ice cream just one week after a bolt of lightning hit their Kennywood location, igniting a small fire as a result. 

RELATED: Ice cream stand at Kennywood catches fire

No one was hurt as a result of the lightning strike and no damage was sustained to their Kennywood shop. 

The new flavor, as we stated earlier, will only be available today while supplies last. 

You can find a Millie's Homemade Ice Cream Shop on their website at this link

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 8:54 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.