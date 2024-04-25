Millie's Homemade Ice Cream offering one-day "Pink Lightning" flavor after lightning strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Like a bolt of lightning, it will be here and gone in a flash!

Millie's Homemade Ice Cream announced that today, and today only while supplies last, they'll be offering customers an "electrifying" new flavor.

Today, they'll be offering Pink Lightning, a pink lemonade ice cream with a sweet strawberry ripple served with a side of Pop Rocks.

Millie's is offering the ice cream just one week after a bolt of lightning hit their Kennywood location, igniting a small fire as a result.

No one was hurt as a result of the lightning strike and no damage was sustained to their Kennywood shop.

The new flavor, as we stated earlier, will only be available today while supplies last.

