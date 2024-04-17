High temperatures stick around in Pittsburgh on Wednesday with strong storms possible tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for today due to a line of strong winds expected this evening. Flash flood risk is low but is also there.

Yesterday was the second 80-degree day of the year and 2nd of the week.

Strong storms are expected after sundown today. Rain will continue through the rest of the morning with mostly dry conditions for the afternoon hours.

When it comes to severe weather the biggest concern I have at this point is strong straight line winds topping 60mph. It won't take much rain to also kick off flash flooding. Finally, anytime you have wind speeds as high as will be possible today quick spin-ups of tornados will also be possible.

The timing of the severe weather is a little faster than what it looked like yesterday.

I have the potential for severe weather peaking between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Even with the rain around throughout the day highs today will still hit the mid-70s.

We saw our second 80° day of the year and of the week yesterday. The 80s is something we won't be doing again over the next week as temperatures are set to cool down heading into the weekend.

I have us hitting the 60s for highs on Friday, but temperatures dropping for the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday with morning temperatures down in the 30s both on Sunday and Monday mornings.

The average high for this time of the year is 63° and the average low is 41° so we will be well below average.

