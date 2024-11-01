Mild temperatures expected in the Pittsburgh area this weekend ahead of more potential record highs next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Temperatures throughout the Pittsburgh area will be mild this weekend ahead of the chance for more record-setting high temperatures next week.

High temperatures have already been reached for Friday (technically just after midnight) during the passage of a cold front. The cold front brought paltry amounts of rain and a wind shift to the region.

There will be a few light showers near the Laurel Highlands this morning through 7-8am before skies steadily clear.

Temperatures this afternoon will recover into the upper 50s to low 60s areawide.

Some lake-effect cloud cover and possibly a shower or two may impact our far northern counties, mainly north of I-80 through the afternoon and late evening hours.

More seasonable air will move in for Saturday as high pressure settles into the region. This will be brief, however, as a warm front lifts back north on Sunday.

As the warm front moves in, expect more clouds and a few showers by Sunday evening, overnight, and Monday morning. The best chance of rain will be primarily north and west of Pittsburgh where there will be a little more atmospheric moisture available.

Skies will begin mostly cloudy before clearing up Monday afternoon leading us into another stretch of well above average temperatures. An unusually strong ridge of high pressure working in conjunction with upper-end levels of warm air advection a few thousand feet above the ground will lead to temperatures near record territory by next Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will move in from the northwest late Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing a few showers and thunderstorms, but rainfall amounts yet again will be fairly light.

