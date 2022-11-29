Mike Tomlin's run of success on Monday Night Football continues with 24-17 win in Indianapolis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mike Tomlin and Monday Night Football go together well.

On Monday night in Indianapolis, the Steelers pulled out a 24-17 win over the Colts, giving the Steelers head coach his 19th win on Monday Night Football.

Tomlin only has 3 losses on Monday Night Football to go with his 19 wins.

That 19-3 record is good for the 2nd best all-time record among coaches with at least ten Monday Night Football games coached, sitting only behind John Madden.

Entering tonight, the Steelers are 18-3 on Monday Night Football under Mike Tomlin (since 2007), the 2nd-best record among head coaches with at least 10 MNF games coached (John Madden, 11-1-1).



Pittsburgh has won 7 straight vs the Colts, averaging 31.6 PPG in those meetings. pic.twitter.com/gZ3EJGeDT7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 28, 2022

In addition to adding another Monday Night Football win, it was also the Steelers' 8th straight win against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers will stay on the road next week when they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.