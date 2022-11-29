Mike Tomlin's run of success on Monday Night Football continues with 24-17 win in Indianapolis
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mike Tomlin and Monday Night Football go together well.
On Monday night in Indianapolis, the Steelers pulled out a 24-17 win over the Colts, giving the Steelers head coach his 19th win on Monday Night Football.
Tomlin only has 3 losses on Monday Night Football to go with his 19 wins.
That 19-3 record is good for the 2nd best all-time record among coaches with at least ten Monday Night Football games coached, sitting only behind John Madden.
In addition to adding another Monday Night Football win, it was also the Steelers' 8th straight win against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Steelers will stay on the road next week when they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
