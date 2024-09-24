Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson to be limited in practice; Justin Fields in line to start Week 4

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0 on the 2024 season after a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the team's home opener on Sunday.

Now, the team turns their attention to the 1-2 Indianapolis Colts.

Week 3 recap

Head coach Mike Tomlin praised the special teams unit and his defense's performances by limiting the Chargers to 10 total points and shutting the team out in the second half.

"Offensively, we didn't start with the level of fluidity I would like. We gotta get that solved and get it solved quickly," Tomlin said.

Second-year offensive lineman Broderick Jones had a bounce-back performance, according to Tomlin, highlighting the young player's rebound against the Chargers compared to his Week 2 showing, where he was penalized and benched against the Denver Broncos.

"Broderick has a great deal of confidence in himself, particularly for a young guy."

The latest on Russell Wilson's status

Quarterback Russell Wilson will be limited in practice to begin the week, once again paving the way for Justin Fields to start in Week 4.

"There is no need" to name Justin Fields the starting quarterback over Wilson, Tomlin said when asked. "When Russ gets to an appropriate point of health, and we have a decision to make, I'll make it, and I'll announce it, and I'll be really transparent about it."

"No question Justin has played well, and that's exciting for him and us, but I'm not surprised by that," Tomlin added. "He doesn't ride the emotional rollercoaster."

Other injuries

Tight end MyCole Pruitt "will probably still be out this week" with an ongoing knee ailment. Defensive back Cory Trice is likely out due to a hamstring injury he suffered against the Chargers. Edge rusher Alex Highsmith is out of the Week 4 clash due to a groin injury he sustained in the last game, too.

DeMarvin Leal may see an increased snap count in Highsmith's absence.

Running back Jaylen Warren and guard Isaac Seumalo will be monitored in practice this week before the team makes a final injury designation. Should Seumalo miss the Colts game, the Steelers will likely rotate rookie linemen Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson.

Rookie wideout Roman Wilson needs to "keep working" while he gets "on a moving train," Tomlin said, as the University of Michigan alum continues to rehab an injury and awaits his NFL debut.

The opposition

The Indianapolis offense runs through star running back Jonathan Taylor, according to Tomlin's early scouting analysis.

"(Taylor) is super talented," Tomlin said. Taylor's talent is intensified because of quarterback Anthony Richardson's mobility at the position. Richardson also has dangerous arm strength that can pick apart opposing secondaries.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce is one of the beneficiaries of Richardson's aforementioned arm strength. Pierce is known for his speed and getting behind defenses. Fellow receiver Michael Pittman is a "high-volume catch guy," Tomlin said.

Indianapolis' defense is led by edge rusher Kwity Paye and Grover Stewart on the defensive line. Tomlin also praised opposing defensive back Kenny Moore II.

The Steelers will travel to Indianapolis this Sunday to try and maintain their perfect record through Week 4. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.