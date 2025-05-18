Mick Abel outduels Paul Skenes to win big league debut, strikes out 9 to lead Phillies over Pirates

Watch CBS News
Mick Abel outdueled Paul Skenes to win his major league debut, striking out nine over six innings to lead Philadelphia over the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 Sunday for a three-game sweep and the Phillies' 15th win in 20 games.

Brandon Marsh grounded into a run-scoring forceout in the fifth against Skenes (3-5), who pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk in his first complete game in 33 big league starts.

Skenes is 0-3 in his last four starts despite a 2.52 ERA in that span, and his 2.44 ERA this season is fifth among NL pitchers. The top pick in the 2023 amateur draft, Skenes had not pitched a complete game since June 2, 2023, for Louisiana State against Tulane in an NCAA tournament regional game.

Pittsburgh dropped to 3-13 in May and 15-32 this season. The Pirates are 3-6 since manager Derek Shelton was fired and replaced by bench coach Don Kelly.

Abel (1-0), a 23-year-old right-hander selected 15th overall by the Phillies in the 2020 draft, allowed five hits and walked none. The nine strikeouts tied a Phillies high for a debut, set by Curt Simmons against the New York Giants on Sept. 28, 1947.

Abel threw 62 of 84 pitches for strikes. His 33 four-seam fastballs averaged 97.3 mph and he also threw 22 curveballs, 14 sliders, 11 sinkers and four changeups.

Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm and Jordan Romano finished a six-hitter, with Romano striking out the side for his fifth save. Before the game, closer José Alvarado was suspended for 80 games following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball's drug-testing program.

Singles by Nick Castellanos and Max Kepler starting the fifth put runners on the corners, Alec Bohm flied out and Marsh hit into the forceout. Bryce Harper's sixth-inning single in the sixth was the only other hit by the Phillies.

Key moment

Pittsburgh threatened with a walk and a single to start the seventh. Kerkering fielded a sacrifice attempt by Adam Frazier and retired the lead runner at third, then induced a 1-4-3 double play from Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Key stat

Skenes pitched the seventh complete game in the major leagues this season.

Up Next

Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-5, 4.15 ERA) starts Monday night's homestand home opener against Cincinnati and LHP Nick Lodolo (3-4, 3.42).

Phillies: LHP Cristopher Sánchez (4-1, 2.91 ERA) starts Monday night at Colorado, which sends LHP Kyle Freeland (0-6, 6.15) to the mound.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

