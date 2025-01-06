36-year-old man killed in Mercer County shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 36-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a deadly shooting in Mercer County.
Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said in a release Sunday that 36-year-old Anthony Lewis, Jr. died following a shooting on Saturday afternoon in the City of Farrell.
Libonati said that Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene along Beechwood Avenue.
The shooting death has been ruled a homicide and the shooting is under investigation by the City of Farrell Police Department.
Libonati says all other questions about the shooting are being referred to police in Farrell.