36-year-old man killed in Mercer County shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 36-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a deadly shooting in Mercer County.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said in a release Sunday that 36-year-old Anthony Lewis, Jr. died following a shooting on Saturday afternoon in the City of Farrell.

Libonati said that Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene along Beechwood Avenue.

The shooting death has been ruled a homicide and the shooting is under investigation by the City of Farrell Police Department.

Libonati says all other questions about the shooting are being referred to police in Farrell.