Watch CBS News
Local News

36-year-old man killed in Mercer County shooting

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 36-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a deadly shooting in Mercer County.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said in a release Sunday that 36-year-old Anthony Lewis, Jr. died following a shooting on Saturday afternoon in the City of Farrell.

Libonati said that Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene along Beechwood Avenue.

The shooting death has been ruled a homicide and the shooting is under investigation by the City of Farrell Police Department. 

Libonati says all other questions about the shooting are being referred to police in Farrell. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.