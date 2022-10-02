Watch CBS News
Memorial honors the service of 98-year-old WWII veteran Russell "Huck" Hamler

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Veterans memorial dedicated to World War II Veteran
Veterans memorial dedicated to World War II Veteran 00:43

BALDWIN (KDKA) - A brand new veterans memorial was dedicated in Baldwin on Saturday in the name of 98-year-old Russell "Huck" Hamler.

During World War II, Hamler was part of a top-secret elite army unit known as "Merrill's Marauders."

image.jpg
Russell "Huck" Hamler, a WWII veteran honored for his bravery and service. KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

Hamler volunteered for a dangerous mission behind enemy lines as part of the unit.

They took fire and he was trapped in a foxhole for 10 days. He survived but not all of his fellow soldiers had the same fate. 

"The Army, those guys were ready to fight," Hamler said. "And they were ready to defend."

Hamiln received a Congressional Gold Medal, a Purple  Heart, and a Bronze Star for his bravery and service.

October 2, 2022

