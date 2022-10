KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

A new memorial was dedicated in Baldwin for 98-year-old Russell "Huck" Hamler, a World War II veteran.

Veterans memorial dedicated to World War II Veteran A new memorial was dedicated in Baldwin for 98-year-old Russell "Huck" Hamler, a World War II veteran.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On