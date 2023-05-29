Memorial Day Parades set for all around the region today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Communities across our region are marking Memorial Day with celebrations and ceremonies to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Mt. Lebanon's ceremony is just a couple of hours away from getting started.

It starts at 8:30 at the Mt. Lebanon Veterans Memorial outside of the recreation center on Cedar Boulevard.

RELATED: Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum hosting annual Memorial Day ceremony

The South Hills Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Brookline Boulevard and ends at the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

Meanwhile, the Lawrenceville Memorial Day Parade gets underway at 10 a.m. at 36th and Butler Streets.

Nearly 70 groups will be taking part with the parade ending at the Allegheny Cemetery where thousands of veterans are buried.

Sewickley will host its 130th Annual Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. and then a ceremony will take place at Wolcoot Park following the parade.

Castle Shannon's parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and steps off on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard and ends near the Ice Castle Arena.

Lastly, in Coraopolis, their parade happens along Fifth Avenue and starts at 1:30 p.m.