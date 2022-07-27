Mega Millions sales boost senior citizen programs

Pittsburgh (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Lottery expects an increase in ticket sales for Friday's Mega Millions drawing, which will benefit older Pennsylvanians.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now over $1 billion. Players are excited and so are senior citizens. Pennsylvania's lottery generates funding to support programs and services that benefit older Pennsylvanians.

The funds help senior citizens enjoy activities like line dancing at Vintage Senior Center in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood.

"This is such a vibrant center. I have been line dancing here the entire time," said Cathie Huber, who has been going to the center for 12 years.

"To me, it's like my therapy. I tell my kids if I don't do anything else, I'm going to dance. I dance three days a week," said Louise Powe, a member at Vintage Senior Center.

When someone buys a lottery ticket, 67 percent goes to winner prizes, 23 percent benefits older Pennsylvanians, 8 percent is sent to vendor commission and 2 percent goes to operating expenses.

The Pennsylvania Lottery contributes the money to 52 Area Agency on Aging and more than 500 senior centers, PACE/PACENET low-cost prescription drug programs, free and reduced-fare transportation services, property tax and rent rebates, and long-term living services.

Members of Citiparks Healthy Active Living in Brighton Heights are thankful for the funds.

"We play bingo down here and we exercise in there," said Michael Funtal, a member at the senior center.

"I think it's great if they need transportation. They have to have transportation to get here, helps with the trips," said Stacey Dorsey, a volunteer at the Citiparks Healthy Active Living in Brighton Heights.

In the last fiscal year, Allegheny County received more than $114 million for senior citizens. The county's Area Agency on Aging received more than $28 million.

The agency said its funding comes mostly through the Aging Block Grant and about 70 percent of that comes from the lottery.

Pennsylvania Lottery press secretary Ewa Swope said since the last Mega jackpot was won on April 15, Mega Million sales have totaled $64 million in the state.

"Statistics show that when the jackpot goes up like this over $1 billion, more people get excited and it definitely generates more ticket sales and profits for seniors," Swope said.

One of their sayings is, 'When you play, they win." Many senior citizens feel like they've hit the lottery.

"When I'm with somebody and the statement comes on, 'benefits older Pennsylvanians every day,' I say see, it benefits us," said Huber.

"We appreciate it because we worked and paid our taxes and raised our families, so this is our time to try to enjoy it," said Powe.

Since the first ticket was sold in 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed more than $32.6 billion to benefit older residents.

The Pennsylvania Lottery is the only state lottery that designates proceeds to programs for seniors.