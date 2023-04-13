McKeesport mayor, Eat'n Park spokesperson address rumors surrounding status of company's Lysle Blvd. location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- McKeesport's mayor has spoken out against rumors surrounding the possible closure of the Eat'n Park location along Lysle Boulevard.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mayor Michael Cherepko, along with an Eat'n Park spokesperson, say that the rumors floating around are in fact, just rumors.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

"Eat'n Park is alive and well in McKeesport," the Mayor said on Wednesday morning. "This restaurant has been a staple in our community for decades, and that partnership will continue for many years to come."

The rumors of the restaurant's status come following the closure of a nearby Rite Aid along with the voluntary closure of a nearby nursing home due to noncompliance issues with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

McKEESPORT, Pa. – In light of separate corporate decisions to close a pharmacy and nursing facility downtown, Mayor... Posted by City of McKeesport - Mayor's Office on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

"Eat'n Park has been a proud member of the McKeesport community for more than 70 years," said Courtney Cabrara, spokesperson for Eat'n Park Restaurants. "We have no plans to close this restaurant, and we look forward to continuing to share smiles with the community. We are grateful and honored by the outpouring of support over this rumor, but this was just that - only a rumor!"

Mayor Cherepko says that the pending closures of Senior Care Plaza and Rite Aid do not indicate a trend for downtown McKeesport.