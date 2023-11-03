McKeesport Area School District teachers reject tentative contract agreement, strike remains possible

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - A potential strike remains on the table for teachers in the McKeesport Area School District as of Friday morning.

The teachers union voted down a tentative contract agreement on Thursday.

It's the second time the teachers have held a vote, first after they approved a tentative agreement in June.

However, the district then tabled its ratification vote and then the bargaining continued.

That's when last week the school board passed a new tentative deal but now, the teachers have rejected that offer.

"It's all caused by their house not being in order," said Gerald McGrew last month. "To flip-flop on a contract that had already been agreed on disrespects our members and our union."

The teachers are asking for a raise and want to see changes involving security at their schools, among other things.

They have been working without a contract since August.