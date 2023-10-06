Teachers in Pittsburgh-area school district vote to authorize strike

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — The McKeesport Area Education Association has voted to authorize a strike.

During a meeting with members on Thursday night, the president of the MAEA said the vote was unanimous.

Gerald McGrew said teachers have gone without a contract since Aug. 31 after the McKeesport School Board apparently reversed itself and went back on a contract both parties agreed to in June.

"We are back to the drawing board now where the issue now is language in the contract," McGrew said. "Now we're back to square one, where some of those things we weren't willing to die on, now we are willing to die on."

He said teachers are asking for a raise and want to see changes involving security at their schools, among other things. McGrew claims the school board is in no rush and doesn't have its finances in order to move forward with negotiations.

"It's all caused by their house not being in order," McGrew said. "To flip-flop on a contract that had already been agreed on disrespects our members and our union."

KDKA-TV talked to some parents within the district who said they support the teachers and a strike.

"I think that they will come to an agreement quickly. I don't think that it'll be a long strike. But I am in total support of them. They should not work without a contract," Calley Matthews said.

"Unfortunately, it's going to affect the families with the children not being able to be in school," McGrew said.

The McKeesport Education Association said it plans to keep fighting until the union is heard and respected.

"If I acted in my classroom as a teacher the way the school board has progressed through, I would be fired and I should be fired," McGrew said.

He said the school board is set to meet on Oct. 25. The MAEA said it plans to see what happens during that meeting before officially calling a strike.

KDKA-TV reached out to the school board for comment and has not heard back yet.