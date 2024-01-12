McKeesport Area School District cuts ties with security firm after guard charged with sexually assaulting high school student

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- The McKeesport Area School District cut ties with a security firm after a guard was accused of having a sexual relationship with a high school student.

Alexis Brown, 24, was charged on Monday with sexually assaulting the 17-year-old boy. At Thursday night's board meeting, the board voted to end the contract with Homeland Intelligence and Protective Services.

Allegheny County police said their investigation into Brown began on Dec. 4. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Brown first reached out to him on Facebook Messenger and eventually invited him over to her apartment.

The victim told police he met Brown at her apartment for the first time on May 12, and he met her for sex more than a dozen times, according to court paperwork.

While police were searching Brown's home, they said they also found a 9 mm pistol that had been stolen from the city of Pittsburgh.

Brown is charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors. She was also charged with receiving stolen property in connection with the stolen gun. She was arrested Monday evening and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail pending her preliminary arraignment.

Shelley Bortz will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m. on KDKA-TV Evening News. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates.