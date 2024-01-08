Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh-area school security guard charged with institutional sexual assault involving student

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A security guard at McKeesport Area High School was charged after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, authorities said. 

In a social media post on Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department said Alexis Brown of McKeesport was charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors, among other charges. 

Police said in the news release on Monday that officers began an investigation on Dec. 4, 2023, into an alleged institutional sexual assault involving a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old security guard. 

The release said that Brown initiated a sexual relationship with the student through social media. As part of the investigation, police searched Brown's home and found a handgun that was stolen from Pittsburgh, the release said. 

Brown was taken into custody on Monday and is at the Allegheny County Jail pending her preliminary arraignment.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 8:13 PM EST

