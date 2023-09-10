Watch CBS News
McKees Rocks man honors 9/11 victims with flag display

/ CBS Pittsburgh

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - A McKees Rocks man tells KDKA he's honoring the heroes of 9/11 in his own way.

He decorated his house with flags, showing that the nation is still standing with those killed that day.

David Noble says ever since Sept. 11, 2001, he wanted to find a way to pay tribute.

"People have been stopping, blowing horns. I saw some girl down at the bus stop this morning, and she said, 'Yeah, we've seen [the display]. It's really beautiful,'" David said.

David said the flags also serve a dual purpose; they were on display for Labor Day weekend as well.  

September 10, 2023

