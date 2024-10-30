Man and bystander shot, woman beaten during violent domestic dispute in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — A man and bystander were shot and a woman was beaten during a domestic violence incident in McKees Rocks on Wednesday, police said.

Allegheny County police said the call for a shooting on Lake Street came in around 2:30 p.m.

When first responders got there, they said they found a man who had been shot and a woman who had been beaten. A third person flagged down a sheriff's deputy nearby and said he'd also been shot in the neck.

Police said everyone was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said preliminary information shows that during a fight inside a home, the woman grabbed a gun and shot the man in the stomach, then the man took the gun and beat the woman with it.

The fight spilled outside and that's when police said the man shot a victim who was driving by in the neck.

Detectives are consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office on charges, police said.