Watch CBS News
Local News

Allegheny County police investigating deadly shooting in McKees Rocks

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot and killed in McKees Rocks
Man shot and killed in McKees Rocks 00:18

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - A man is dead after a shooting in McKees Rocks on Friday night. 

According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to a reported shooting in at 2nd and Broadway Streets just before 9:30 p.m. 

Once police arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics but once he arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead. 

Allegheny County Police's Homicide Unit detectives are investigating. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.