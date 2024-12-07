Allegheny County police investigating deadly shooting in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - A man is dead after a shooting in McKees Rocks on Friday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to a reported shooting in at 2nd and Broadway Streets just before 9:30 p.m.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics but once he arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Allegheny County Police's Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.