Woman walking dog hit, killed by SUV driver in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman and her dog were hit and killed by the driver of an SUV in McCandless on Tuesday night.

The woman was walking her dog when they were killed at the intersection of Harmony Drive and Highland Road, a public information officer for McCandless said. The woman was flown to a local hospital, where she died. The identity of the woman was not immediately known on Tuesday night. The 5-year-old Sheltie was named Piper.

A neighbor told KDKA-TV that the woman lived at Oxford Court in McCandless for 25 years.

"She took the dog out for her nightly stroll," neighbor Joanne Gallagher said. "Apparently, from what I've heard, the police said she was crossing the road and a car came and didn't see her."

Gallagher talked to the driver of the SUV, who was apparently coming up Highland Road before the crash.

"She was very, very upset, very upset," Gallagher said. "Just devastated by the whole thing. I don't know exactly what happened to her."

Several neighbors told KDKA that the intersection where the crash happened is dangerous. They said drivers speed and it's very dark at night. They added that there are no streetlights or sidewalks.

"I'm not a traffic cop, but we've had a number of accidents where people have pulled out and cars have come down and hit them," Gallagher said.

Police said the crash is under investigation. No other information was released on Tuesday night by authorities.