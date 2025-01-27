McCandless approves changes to intersection where a woman and her dog were killed

Changes approved in McCandless to intersection where a woman was killed

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) - Allegheny County has identified two intersections to change and on Monday night, the Town of McCandless approved those changes.

Before the meeting, we went back to the community where a woman and her dog were killed in a crash last month.

The Town of McCandless took action after Lara Tebelius and her dog Piper were hit and killed in December.

"Glad to hear, it's been a month or so now, to hear that they are working together to help avoid a tragedy like this in the future," said Eric Ridings, a neighbor.

McCandless council unanimously approved an ordinance to allow Allegheny County to make two intersections all-way stops. That will happen at Highland Road and Harmony Drive where Tebelius was killed.

Allegheny County Public Works suggested the changes along with new pavement markings and a high-friction surface.

Police are still investigating the deadly crash and while no charges have been filed, neighbors hope the changes will make a difference.

"I'm glad they are taking action on it," said Wayne Koble. "I think one drawback is that the hill is very steep and stopping there on an icy, winter day could be very difficult and could cause problems that they are not anticipating."

"It's unfortunate we had to have this tragedy happen in order to instigate this whole thing," added Robin Koble. "Even just crossing the road there, walking is always a nerve-racking thing because cars come around the bend from each direction, so it really needed some attention and I'm so happy that they are acting on it."

"I'm glad it's getting the attention and the effort just in the community at large, just to take a look at this to see if we can make this a safer situation and avoid this in the future," said Ridings.

Although the changes have been approved, the county said they haven't received any service requests or safety complaints from the public at the intersection where Tebelius died, but adding the stop signs should make the intersection safer in general.