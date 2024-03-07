McArdle's Pub on South Side closing after 85 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- McArdle's Pub on the South Side is closing after 85 years.

The pub on Bingham Street announced on Facebook that St. Patrick's Day on March 17 would be the "last hoorah."

"After 85 years of service to the South Side community- it's with a heavy heart and soul that we announce that McArdle's Pub will be permanently closing," the business wrote on Wednesday.

"We have loved serving the community, making memories, and being a place where 'everybody knows your name.' If you are from Pittsburgh- more than likely you have come across our pub and left with a memory."

The business didn't give a reason for the decision, but invited everyone to come on St. Patrick's Day, which will be the last day of operation they're open to the public.

"We hope you stop down, have one last Flaming Dr. Pepper, and send us off with a smile," the pub wrote, thanking everyone for the years of support and dedication and adding, "We love you all."

The pub's Facebook page says it has been open since 1939. Dozens of people shared their memories of the pub in the Facebook comments, wishing the owners the best in the future.