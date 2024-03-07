Study puts Pittsburgh among the best places in the United States to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is known for many things - its football team, the bridges and rivers, steel, medicine, technology, and of course, the St. Patrick's Day Parade which is among the biggest in the U.S.

Now, a recent study from WalletHub found that Pittsburgh is among the best cities in the country for celebrating the day when everyone is just a little bit Irish.

According to their study, Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the U.S. for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

The study looked into various factors including the percentage of the Irish population, Irish pubs and restaurants, access to bars, average beer price, DUI fatalities per capita, weather forecast, and prices for three-star hotels on St. Patrick's Day.

Pittsburgh, while having the overall ranking of fifth, found itself in the top 10 for percentage of Irish population at 5th, 10th for access to bars, and first in DUI fatalities per capita, meaning that the city has the least DUI fatalities per capita according to data from from the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and others.

Coming in first, as expected was Boston, followed by Chicago, Savannah, Georgia, and Reno, Nevada.

Our fellow Pennsylvanians in Philadelphia found themselves ranked 12th.

The Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

You can read WalletHub's full study at this link.