Traffic restrictions in place for filming of season two of 'Mayor of Kingstown'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just a couple of hours, another TV show begins filming in Pittsburgh.

The second season of the Paramount+ show, "Mayor of Kingstown" will film in our area and it's triggering road closures and delays over the next couple of days.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on the North Side, traffic control will be in place on Brighton Road from Woods Run to Schimmer-Westborn.

The delays will run until 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is making sure people known filming will involve precision driving scenes and guns being fired, which means there will be police on scene for additional security.