Pennsylvania Representative Matt Gergely dies after suffering medical emergency

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania state Representative Matt Gergely has died after suffering a medical emergency.

The Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus announced Rep. Gergely's death Sunday evening, weeks after suffering a medical emergency over the holidays.

"Our hearts are broken as we mourn the untimely loss of our friend and colleague," the House Democratic leadership said in a statement. "Matt Gergely devoted his life to fighting for children and working families of Allegheny County – especially his beloved hometown of McKeesport. Matt will be desperately missed in Harrisburg and we know his passing is a tremendous loss to his communities in Western Pennsylvania. Please join us in keeping his wife and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time."

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Austin Davis said he witnessed Rep. Gergely's service first hand as a McKeesport school official, city administrator, and finally as a state Representative.

"He was a tireless champion for working families in the Mon Valley," Davis said. "My heart goes out to his wife, Holly, his family, friends and community. The Second Lady and I are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

We are so deeply sorry to learn of the passing of Representative Matt Gergely, and we already miss him more than words can express. A public servant to the very end, Representative Gergely left an indelible mark on everyone who met him. https://t.co/KfsJfRNMjd — Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) January 20, 2025

The Pennsylvania House Republican leadership team also released a statement saying they join in grieving the loss of Rep. Gergely.

"While Matt was only in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives a short time, his commitment to his family and community were deeply felt among his peers and he quickly earned friends and respect on both sides of the aisle," the leadership team said. "His voice and presence will be missed both in Harrisburg and southeast Allegheny County."

Rep. Gergely was elected in 2023 to represent Pennsylvania's 35th district, which covers parts of the Mon Valley.

Prior to being electing to the Pennsylvania House, Rep. Gergely held numerous roles within the city of McKeesport's government offices and was the business manager for the McKeesport Area School District.

he Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus says Rep. Gergely's offices in McKeesport, Munhall, and Clairton will remain open and staffed.

A special election to fill the seat held by Rep. Gergely in the Pennsylvania House is expected to be called a date yet to be announced.