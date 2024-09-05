Former Penguins Matt Cullen and Kevin Stevens named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two former Penguins who both won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with Pittsburgh are heading to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

Forwards Kevin Stevens and Matt Cullen were named among the inductees for the 2024 class.

Stevens spent parts of 10 seasons with the Penguins from 1987 to 1995 and then again in 2001-2002. In that time with the Penguins, he was a key part of the team's 1991 and 1992 Stanley Cup championships. With the Penguins, he scored 260 goals, and 295 assists, for 555 points in 522 regular season games - that's good for seventh all-time in goals, 10th in assists, and 9th in points.

It was Stevens's playoff performances that made him a hero in Pittsburgh. Across 45 playoff games in those two championship runs, Stevens scored 30 goals and 31 assists for 61 points. In 1991, he led the Stanley Cup Playoffs in goals with 17.

He is now the fifth member of the 1991 or 1992 Stanley Cup champion Penguins to be elected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, joining Joe Mullen, Gordie Robers, Tom Barrasso, and Craig Patrick.

Stevens ranks 9th among American players in playoff goals with 46 and eighth in points with 106.

Joining Stevens in the 2024 class is former Penguin Matt Cullen.

Cullen spent three seasons with the Penguins from 2015-2017 and then returned for one year in 2018-19.

Cullen was a key part of the Penguins' bottom-six forward group in their back-to-back championship runs in 2016 and 2017. While the numbers aren't enormous, Cullen recorded six goals and nine assists for 15 points across 53 playoff games with two of those goals being game-winning goals.

With the Penguins, he played 225 regular season games scoring 36 goals and 47 assists for 83 points, and served as an alternate captain multiple times.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame's 2024 class will be formally inducted on December 4 in Pittsburgh.