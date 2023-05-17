Master plan approved for riverfront development in Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Plans are coming together for the riverfront development in the Strip District.

Pittsburgh's Planning Commission approved a master plan.

A company from New York City wants to develop the 31st Street Studios site in the Strip District into a development with housing, retail, restaurants and bars and parking.

The plan also includes outdoor courtyards, public restrooms and public access to the riverfront.

Dawn Keezer, the Director of the Pittsburgh Film Office, says that redevelopment in the area has been in the works for a while and that even if this studio space goes away, it won't slow down southwestern Pennsylvania's film industry.