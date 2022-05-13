Watch CBS News
Masks required in all Pittsburgh Public Schools buildings on Friday

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Masks are required in all Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities on Friday,

According to the health and safety plan approved by the school board last month, masks are required in all PPS facilities when Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level is "medium" or "high." The CDC reported Thursday that the community level in Allegheny County has risen from "low" to "medium."

Masks are optional when the community level is "low."

The new policy began on April 29.

First published on May 12, 2022 / 10:33 PM

