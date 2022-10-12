Mars Area School District continuing investigation of recent data breach

MARS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Mars Area School District has released a statement on a recent data breach and their message may make parents a tad uneasy.

The breach occurred back on September 27 and district leaders said certain data was leaked on the internet as a result.

They have not specified what information or who may be affected by the breach but they are also not taking it lightly.

According to a report from the Butler Eagle, cybersecurity analysts believe the ransomware group "Vice Society" is to blame.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Vice Society first appeared last year and uses ransomware attacks against schools for financial gain.

Vice Society also claimed responsibility for hacking the Los Angeles Unified School District, which is the second-largest district in the country.

The district said it's extremely important to protect the security and privacy of personal and student information.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation with leading information security experts," the district said in a statement. "We have also reported this incident to law enforcement."

As district leaders continue to investigate, they said they'll contact anyone who is affected.

