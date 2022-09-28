Mars Area School District working with cybersecurity experts to investigate incident

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mars Area School District is investigating a hack attack this morning.

While the investigation rolls on, school is still going on as scheduled.

District leaders are also reassuring parents that no student or employee records are compromised at this time.

As the investigation into the cybersecurity incident continues, the district shut down part of their network and that means they do not have access to the internet or email.

However, the district said the phone system has not been affected and many online programs can still be accessed outside of the district.

They are currently working closely with cybersecurity experts to recover all the data.

"Upon learning of this issue, our District's Administration and Technology Team immediately began an investigation and are currently working closely with external cybersecurity professionals in an effort to recover all of our data," said Superintendent Dr. Mark Gross in a statement.

Meanwhile, the district plans to keep families informed throughout the process and is hoping for a quick resolution.

