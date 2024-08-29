Watch CBS News
Pirates

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban weighs in on Pirates ownership

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh native and billionaire Mark Cuban weighed in on buying the Pirates after the team's collapse on Wednesday, which drew the ire of fans.

It all began with a social media post on X from writer Virginia Montanez, who tagged Mark Cuban and wrote, "I am once again asking you to buy the Pittsburgh Pirates. I look forward to hearing from you soon re: this pressing matter." It got nearly 3,000 likes and more than 200 reposts. 

Cuban joined the conversation, responding to a sports reporter who said he had talked with Cuban about buying the team back in 2006, but Cuban said the Pirates will never sell "due to their business model." 

"If someone offered you a job, that paid 25m or more per year, to stand in Market Square and let the entire city of Pittsburgh yell at you, would you take that job ? That job is owning the Pirates. Why would they sell ?" Cuban wrote.

The comments came after the Pirates blew a 10-3 lead against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Wednesday. The Cubs scored 11 unanswered runs to sail past the Buccos 14-10.

Cuban, a Mt. Lebanon native, is a minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks after he sold his majority stake last year. 

