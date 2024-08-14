Watch CBS News
Local News

Maria Montaño no longer with Mayor Ed Gainey's administration: sources

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (8/14)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (8/14) 02:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Maria Montaño is no longer with the Gainey administration, sources told KDKA-TV on Wednesday. 

Montaño was the communication director for Mayor Ed Gainey. It was not immediately clear Wednesday night why she is no longer working for the administration or who will replace her. 

Montaño started with the Gainey administration as a press secretary in 2022 before being elevated to communications director. She made history as the openly transgender woman to serve as press secretary in the city.

Montaño worked as a communications specialist for SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania before joining Gainey's team. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.