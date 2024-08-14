Maria Montaño no longer with Mayor Ed Gainey's administration: sources

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Maria Montaño is no longer with the Gainey administration, sources told KDKA-TV on Wednesday.

Montaño was the communication director for Mayor Ed Gainey. It was not immediately clear Wednesday night why she is no longer working for the administration or who will replace her.

Montaño started with the Gainey administration as a press secretary in 2022 before being elevated to communications director. She made history as the openly transgender woman to serve as press secretary in the city.

Montaño worked as a communications specialist for SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania before joining Gainey's team.