Petition on proposed referendum on Israel signed by communications director for Mayor Gainey

Official in Gainey administrations signs petition on referendum that Jewish leaders have condemned

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The communications director for Mayor Ed Gainey's administration signed a petition for a referendum that Jewish groups are calling antisemitic.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has strongly condemned the referendum, which seeks to prohibit the city from funding or engaging with any entity doing business with Israel until "Israel ends its military action in Gaza."

Jeffrey Finkelstein of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said it crosses the line of political discourse into antisemitism, placing Jewish organizations and other businesses in the city in jeopardy.

"Would it mean that police wouldn't show up if there's an issue at one of our synagogues or agencies because they have relationships with Israel? What does it mean for places like UPMC, which has very important medical products that are created in Israel and come here? Those are the issues," Finkelstein said.

While the Gainey administration this week expressed doubts about whether the referendum could be enforced, it did not object to its placement on the ballot. But Finkelstein was alarmed to learn that one of the signators to put it on the ballot is Maria Montaño, the mayor's director of communications.

"Of course we have concern," Finkelstein said.

He said it's unclear whether her signature indicates the administration's support for the referendum.

"Her job is to represent what the administration believes in her professional role and that would be a question for Mayor Gainey," Finkelstein said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Gainey administration said:

"The Mayor has serious concerns regarding the practical implications on the city's ability to deliver basic services if the proposed referendum were to pass. We understand that some City employees signed a petition to place the question on the ballot which is their right to do. That does not change the administration's efforts to prevent this from becoming part of the home rule charter."

But the question remains: Will this referendum be on the ballot? On Monday, an Allegheny County Common Pleas judge will hear the Jewish Federation's objections.