Marc Fogel's mother asks public to send holiday cards as he remains in Russian prison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The mother of an Oakmont man detained in Russia is asking people to send him holiday cards.

Malphine Fogel told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah on Thursday that she spoke to her son, Marc Fogel, and could sense how down he is. The family wants Marc Fogel to know that he has not been forgotten.

"Any kind of a card, it really doesn't matter, just so he knows we're thinking about him," Malphine Fogel said.

The Butler County native is in a Moscow prison. He is two years into a 14-year prison sentence for having medical cannabis at a Russian airport.

The calls for his release continue, with local members of Congress joining the fight to get Marc Fogel home to his family.

A spokesperson for Congressman Chris Deluzio wrote, in part, "Mr. Fogel and his loved ones deserve to know that their government hears them and is using every tool available to bring him home safely. The Marc Fogel Act, which is before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, strengthens that trust and brings more transparency into the State Department's process."

A spokesperson for Congressman Mike Kelly told KDKA-TV in a statement, "We are continuing to work with the State Department to designate Marc Fogel as wrongfully detained by the Russian government."

Malphine Fogel said the family appreciates all the help and doesn't want her son to be forgotten.

"That's the most important thing for us to keep his name in the public eye," she said.

Please send cards to this address:

American Citizen Services/ MHF

Consular Services

5430 Moscow Place

Department of State

Washington, DC 20521-5430

Do not put Marc Fogel's name on the outside of the envelope.