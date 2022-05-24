Man wanted in triple shooting at Zano's Pub House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is wanted in a triple shooting at Zano's Pub House in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood.

Shots broke out at the pub on Acorn Street shortly before midnight on April 30, police said. One man and two women were injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

(Photo provided by Pittsburgh police)

Police said the initial investigation revealed someone backed up to the bar in a car then fired shots inside before fleeing.

On Tuesday police said Jeremy Banks is wanted on 12 counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

Banks may be driving a black Infiniti with the Pennsylvania license plate LWG-3151, police said.