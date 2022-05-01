Police investigating after shooting at Greenfield bar leaves 3 people wounded

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after three people were wounded in a late-night shooting at a bar in Greenfield.

The gunfire rang out around 11:45 p.m. Saturday at Zano's Pub House on Acorn Street.

There have been no arrests.

The suspect or suspects were in a car, police said. The vehicle backed up to the bar and someone fired shots inside, then took off.

One man and two women were wounded. All three are stable at a local hospital, Pittsburgh police said.

The investigation continues.