Watch CBS News

Police investigating after shooting at Greenfield bar leaves 3 people wounded

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Shooting at Greenfield pub investigated, 3 people shot 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after three people were wounded in a late-night shooting at a bar in Greenfield.

The gunfire rang out around 11:45 p.m. Saturday at Zano's Pub House on Acorn Street.

There have been no arrests.

The suspect or suspects were in a car, police said. The vehicle backed up to the bar and someone fired shots inside, then took off.

One man and two women were wounded. All three are stable at a local hospital, Pittsburgh police said.

The investigation continues. 

First published on May 1, 2022 / 9:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.