Police investigating after shooting at Greenfield bar leaves 3 people wounded
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after three people were wounded in a late-night shooting at a bar in Greenfield.
The gunfire rang out around 11:45 p.m. Saturday at Zano's Pub House on Acorn Street.
There have been no arrests.
The suspect or suspects were in a car, police said. The vehicle backed up to the bar and someone fired shots inside, then took off.
One man and two women were wounded. All three are stable at a local hospital, Pittsburgh police said.
The investigation continues.
