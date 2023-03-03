18-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting girl at Monroeville hotel arrested

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - An 18-year-old man accused of shooting a girl at a hotel in Monroeville was arrested.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Daronte Brown, who they said they found in McKeesport after an anonymous tip to 911.

Brown is accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl in the leg after she refused to have sex with him at the Red Roof Inn in January.

In the complaint, police said the 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl who was with her told them a teen known by the nickname "Take Off," now identified as Brown, and another person met them at the hotel.

They told officers they were drinking alcohol, and Brown got in a "disagreement" with the 16-year-old girl and "became upset." The victim said Brown then shot her and ran away with the other person.

Brown is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.