Police searching for man accused of shooting 16-year-old girl

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in Monroeville Saturday night. Court records said it was because she refused to have sex with him.

Investigators said Daronte Brown, 18, of Monroeville, is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, and criminal attempt.

According to court documents, these charges stem from a shooting Saturday night at the Red Roof Inn off Mosside Boulevard that left a 16-year-old girl hospitalized with a "bullet lodged in her left pelvic region with unknown internal damage."

Officers said they were called to respond just after 10:30 p.m.

In the complaint, police said the 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl who was with her told them a teen known by the nickname "Take Off," now identified as Brown, and another male met them at the hotel.

They told officers they were drinking alcohol, and Brown got in a "disagreement" with the 16-year-old girl and "became upset."

The document said this resulted after the 16-year-old girl told Brown she would not perform a sex act.

According to her and her friend, Brown said, "[I'll] blow this [expletive] right now," alluding to committing another crime the day before and continued saying, "I'll shoot everything up, I'll kill y'all."

The 16-year-old girl said Brown then shot her and ran away with the other male.

The teen girls told officers before the shooting, both men waved firearms at them. The complaint said both males are suspects.

According to court records, Brown is not allowed to have a firearm after a past incident as a minor. He's also still under juvenile probation in Allegheny County and is supposed to wear an electronic monitor. The complaint said the device either wasn't charged or was removed.

The witness and victim describe Brown as short, with a neck tattoo and face tattoo with small lettering, and having braids. During the shooting, they said he was wearing a black hoodie, light-colored pants, and black Nike shoes.

Pittsburgh police said on Sunday they helped Monroeville executive a search warrant on Paulson Avenue, in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, in hopes of arresting Brown, but he wasn't there.

If you have any information about Brown's whereabouts or this incident, call Monroeville police at (412) 856-1111.