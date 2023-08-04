Man wanted for indecent assault of girl arrested in Armstrong County
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man wanted for felony indecent assault of a girl was arrested in Armstrong County.
Pennsylvania State Police said troopers found 36-year-old Mark Allen Juart, whose last known address was in Indiana County, living out of a truck and going by a fake name in Armstrong County on Thursday.
He was charged in April after police said he assaulted a girl at a home in White Township over a span of more than two months earlier this year.
Juart is facing a felony count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and a summary count of harassment.
He's in the Indiana County jail awaiting his preliminary hearing.
