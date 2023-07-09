Watch CBS News
Pa. State Police searching for wanted man

CBS Pittsburgh

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State troopers in White Township, Indiana County, are looking for a man wanted for felony indecent assault of a juvenile.

Pa. State Police say Mark Allen Juart, 36, was charged with a felony count of indecent assault of a person under 13 years old and a summary count of harassment.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Troop A Indiana at 724-357-1960.

July 9, 2023

